Driver killed in South Fairmount crash identified

Dominick Boesken, 25, died after his car crashed into a tree in South Fairmount early Sunday,...
Dominick Boesken, 25, died after his car crashed into a tree in South Fairmount early Sunday, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 25-year-old man has been identified as the driver who died in a South Fairmount crash early Sunday.

Dominick Boesken, 25, died around 2 a.m. at the scene of the crash on Harrison Avenue near the Sarvis Court intersection, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Boesken was driving east in a 2003 Pontiac Grand AM when he lost control, went off the road, and hit a tree, police explained.

The 25-year-old driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, CPD said.

Excessive speed and impairment appear to be factors, according to police.

Call the CPD Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514 if you witnessed the crash.

