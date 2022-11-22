Driver killed in South Fairmount crash identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 25-year-old man has been identified as the driver who died in a South Fairmount crash early Sunday.

Dominick Boesken, 25, died around 2 a.m. at the scene of the crash on Harrison Avenue near the Sarvis Court intersection, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Boesken was driving east in a 2003 Pontiac Grand AM when he lost control, went off the road, and hit a tree, police explained.

The 25-year-old driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, CPD said.

Excessive speed and impairment appear to be factors, according to police.

Call the CPD Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514 if you witnessed the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.