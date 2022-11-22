Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Firefighters use Narcan to save puppy from fentanyl overdose

Firefighters in Michigan saved a puppy from a fentanyl overdose on Saturday.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLDWATER, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Firefighters in Michigan saved a puppy from a fentanyl overdose on Saturday.

Coldwater Firefighters Local 2555 said in a Facebook post that a puppy named Whip got into a fentanyl patch.

The puppy was brought to the station by her owners.

The firefighters gave Whip two doses of Narcan, a naloxone overdose medication, the fire department said in a Facebook post.

They said the puppy is now doing OK.

“She will be monitored until her follow-up with her veterinarian,” the Facebook post reads. “Nice work C-Platoon.”

Copyright 2022 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
The $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 Denny's customers get free breakfast for a year.
Denny’s unveils $5.99 T-shirt that lets you get free breakfast for a year
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Police say the body of 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who was reported missing in August, was found...
Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested

Latest News

Crews have responded to a reported helicopter crash on Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.
LIVE: 2 dead in helicopter crash on interstate in Charlotte, N.C.
Described as a “rare viral illness,” the Warren County Health District says monkeypox is...
Monkeypox case reported in Warren County
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla....
Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Fatal helicopter crash in North Carolina
A family passes a Christmas tree while checking their bags for a flight at Logan International...
Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits