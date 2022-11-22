Man accused of making threats, ramming police cruisers during chase

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Symmes Township man is facing a charge of aggravated menacing after he allegedly threatened a woman, her mother, and her grandmother then led police on a chase, court documents say.

The documents say the victim believed that Reed Gibson Diehl was going to “kill everyone she loved” including her mother and grandmother during a verbal dispute at their home in Camp Dennison on Nov. 19.

After making the threats, Diehl left the home with a Glock 17, according to the criminal complaint.

Diehl was tracked to Kentucky by using GPS on his cell phone and he was located by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department.

The criminal complaint says when officers attempted to approach Diehl he fled, ramming several police cruisers in the process.

The pursuit went back into Ohio where Diehl was eventually taken into custody after his vehicle was disabled, according to the court documents.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.