Medical helicopter called to scene of semi, tractor crash in Warren County

The helicopter is only transporting one person from the scene to the hospital, OSP said.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A medical helicopter has been called to the scene of a crash involving a semi and a tractor, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Few details have been released by state troopers, but they did say the crash happened at US-42 and Cedar Hill Road.

The helicopter is only transporting one person from the scene to the hospital, OSP said.

