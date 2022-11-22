Medical helicopter called to scene of semi, tractor crash in Warren County
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A medical helicopter has been called to the scene of a crash involving a semi and a tractor, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Few details have been released by state troopers, but they did say the crash happened at US-42 and Cedar Hill Road.
The helicopter is only transporting one person from the scene to the hospital, OSP said.
Do you have photos/videos from the scene? If so, you can upload them here.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.