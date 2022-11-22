Monkeypox case reported in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A case of monkeypox has been reported in Warren County, according to the county’s health department.

The Warren County Health District did not provide specific information regarding the case but did explain how the virus is transmitted and who is at an increased risk.

Described as a “rare viral illness,” the health department says monkeypox is transmitted from person to person through direct contact with body fluid or monkeypox lesions.

Symptoms of Monkeypox:

Rash and lesions that can look like pimples progressing to blisters/pustules that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Kids under eight years old children with eczema and other skin conditions, and children and adults with immunocompromising conditions may be at increased risk of severe disease, according to the Warren County Health District.

The illness may last for up to two to four weeks and usually resolves without specific treatment.

Monkeypox can be spread from the time symptoms start until all sores have healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed.

WCHD recommends anyone experiencing these symptoms to contact their health provider and seek medical attention. Call your primary care doctor or urgent care before arriving in person. Let them know you have symptoms or have had a confirmed exposure. This will allow staff time to prepare for a safe visit for you, them and other patients.

