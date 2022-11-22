Contests
Monkeypox case reported in Warren County

Described as a “rare viral illness,” the Warren County Health District says monkeypox is...
Described as a “rare viral illness,” the Warren County Health District says monkeypox is transmitted from person to person through direct contact with body fluid or monkeypox lesions.(Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery / CDC/MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A case of monkeypox has been reported in Warren County, according to the county’s health department.

The Warren County Health District did not provide specific information regarding the case but did explain how the virus is transmitted and who is at an increased risk.

Described as a “rare viral illness,” the health department says monkeypox is transmitted from person to person through direct contact with body fluid or monkeypox lesions.

Symptoms of Monkeypox:

  • Rash and lesions that can look like pimples progressing to blisters/pustules that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.
  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches and backache
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion

Kids under eight years old children with eczema and other skin conditions, and children and adults with immunocompromising conditions may be at increased risk of severe disease, according to the Warren County Health District.

The illness may last for up to two to four weeks and usually resolves without specific treatment.

Monkeypox can be spread from the time symptoms start until all sores have healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed.

