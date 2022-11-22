Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Montgomery Road closed by downed poles, wires

A portion of Montgomery Road is shut down in the city of Montgomery until further notice Tuesday.
A portion of Montgomery Road is shut down in the city of Montgomery until further notice Tuesday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:06 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WXIX) - Expect long traffic delays Tuesday morning along a portion of Montgomery Road in the city of Montgomery.

A 1.4-mile stretch of this main eastern Hamilton County thoroughfare is closed from Remington Road to Mitchell Farm Lane until further notice.

Several power lines and poles are down. Dispatchers say it’s as many as five.

Emergency crews are on the scene right now trying to restore power, according to the city.

“We will keep you updated on the progress and re-opening time. Detours are clearly posted in the area. Expect long traffic delays at the morning rush hour,” the city wrote in a Facebook post just before 5 a.m.

We asked the city for a specific detour. They responded: “Detour is Remington to Zig-Zag, which will take you down Mitchell Farm, which dumps back onto Montgomery Road, north of the accident scene.”

The poles came down sometime Monday night in an incident that is now under police investigation.

A motorist noticed the downed poles and reported it to 911 dispatchers at 11:44 p.m. Monday, according to Hamilton County.

“We believe a semi struck low-hanging power lines, but it remains under investigation at this time,” the city said in a Facebook message to us.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking this story throughout the day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Police say the body of 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who was reported missing in August, was found...
Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested
The $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 Denny's customers get free breakfast for a year.
Denny’s unveils $5.99 T-shirt that lets you get free breakfast for a year

Latest News

Tuesday First Alert Video Forecast Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast
WATCH: Suspect leads police on pursuit in Mason
VIDEO: Woman with Texas warrants leads Mason police on hours-long chase
Cincinnati woman fears for her life after run-in with murder suspect downtown
Cincinnati woman fears for her life after run-in with murder suspect downtown
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
1 critically hurt in Avondale shooting