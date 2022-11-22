Montgomery Road closed by downed poles, wires

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WXIX) - Expect long traffic delays Tuesday morning along a portion of Montgomery Road in the city of Montgomery.

A 1.4-mile stretch of this main eastern Hamilton County thoroughfare is closed from Remington Road to Mitchell Farm Lane until further notice.

Several power lines and poles are down. Dispatchers say it’s as many as five.

Emergency crews are on the scene right now trying to restore power, according to the city.

“We will keep you updated on the progress and re-opening time. Detours are clearly posted in the area. Expect long traffic delays at the morning rush hour,” the city wrote in a Facebook post just before 5 a.m.

We asked the city for a specific detour. They responded: “Detour is Remington to Zig-Zag, which will take you down Mitchell Farm, which dumps back onto Montgomery Road, north of the accident scene.”

BREAKING: Snapped power pole & downed power lines across Montgomery Road will keep this stretch between Remington Rd. & Mitchell Farm Lane closed for several hours as crews work to get the mess cleaned up & power restored. @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTraffic pic.twitter.com/rXAW6PyTiB — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) November 22, 2022

The poles came down sometime Monday night in an incident that is now under police investigation.

A motorist noticed the downed poles and reported it to 911 dispatchers at 11:44 p.m. Monday, according to Hamilton County.

“We believe a semi struck low-hanging power lines, but it remains under investigation at this time,” the city said in a Facebook message to us.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking this story throughout the day.

