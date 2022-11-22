Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

NB I-75 will be reduced to single lane at Ohio 63 for overpass repair

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Watch for delays on northbound Interstate 75 in the northern suburbs Tuesday morning.

Three lanes of the highway at the Ohio 63 overpass will shut down in Monroe from about 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Only the far right lane will be open.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says they have to close most of the highway to repair a fence on the overpass that was damaged in a Nov. 2 crash involving a dump truck.

Multi-vehicle crashes close NB I-75, damages overpass in Monroe

The dump truck was traveling eastbound on Ohio 63 when it hit another vehicle and then a bridge barrier on the Ohio 63 overpass, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Concrete debris fell onto the northbound lanes of I-75, striking several vehicles but one was hurt, troopers wrote in a news release.

The highway was closed immediately following the crash and then was partially shut down for hours.

The driver of the dump truck, Michael Lainhart, 62, of Middletown, was transported to Atrium Hospital in Middletown, Ohio in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to OSP.

The driver of the vehicle struck by the truck also went to the hospital with injuries troopers described as “minor.”

The Ohio Department of Transportation inspected the bridge, which led to Tuesday’s repairs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Police say the body of 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who was reported missing in August, was found...
Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested
The $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 Denny's customers get free breakfast for a year.
Denny’s unveils $5.99 T-shirt that lets you get free breakfast for a year

Latest News

A portion of Montgomery Road is shut down in the city of Montgomery until further notice Tuesday.
Montgomery Road closed by downed poles, wires
Tuesday First Alert Video Forecast Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast
WATCH: Suspect leads police on pursuit in Mason
VIDEO: Woman with Texas warrants leads Mason police on hours-long chase
Cincinnati woman fears for her life after run-in with murder suspect downtown
Cincinnati woman fears for her life after run-in with murder suspect downtown