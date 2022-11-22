NB I-75 will be reduced to single lane at Ohio 63 for overpass repair

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Watch for delays on northbound Interstate 75 in the northern suburbs Tuesday morning.

Three lanes of the highway at the Ohio 63 overpass will shut down in Monroe from about 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Only the far right lane will be open.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says they have to close most of the highway to repair a fence on the overpass that was damaged in a Nov. 2 crash involving a dump truck.

The dump truck was traveling eastbound on Ohio 63 when it hit another vehicle and then a bridge barrier on the Ohio 63 overpass, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Concrete debris fell onto the northbound lanes of I-75, striking several vehicles but one was hurt, troopers wrote in a news release.

The highway was closed immediately following the crash and then was partially shut down for hours.

The driver of the dump truck, Michael Lainhart, 62, of Middletown, was transported to Atrium Hospital in Middletown, Ohio in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to OSP.

The driver of the vehicle struck by the truck also went to the hospital with injuries troopers described as “minor.”

The Ohio Department of Transportation inspected the bridge, which led to Tuesday’s repairs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.