NKY man laces up for his 50th Thanksgiving day race

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man has been running a race on Thanksgiving Day for the past 50 years. This year, he’s celebrating the milestone with his family.

“I’ve done it when I was sick, didn’t feel so good,” explains Dallas Horn, “Never been injured. Maybe sore, but if you’re a runner you get out there and you run!”

On Thursday, Dallas will run his 50th race on Thanksgiving Day.

“You do this then you have an excuse for Thanksgiving,” Dallas continues, “I don’t have to worry about eating all of that pecan pie. So I can’t imagine not doing it.”

Dallas, now 77, says he started running on Thanksgiving Day in Ft. Thomas in the 1970s when a group of fewer than 100 people gathered to run a little more than five miles.

They grew too big for that location and moved to Latonia and Newport in the following years.

Now, they meet downtown in Cincinnati to run the 10k race which hosts as many as 15,000 runners and walkers each year.

Dallas’ wife, Carol, waits at the same intersection in Covington each year to cheer on her husband.

“And the last couple of years when he’s not so keen on his time, he actually runs over and gives me a big kiss,” Carol says.

Dallas says he went from being a pretty serious runner to now walking the entire 10k or 6.2-mile course.

This year, several family members will join Dallas, including his granddaughters.

“I think we just want to support our grandpa and have a little family bonding time and show how proud we are of him,” says Grace Horn, granddaughter.

“He’s a big inspiration for all of us and 50 years is a really big deal,” granddaughter Kate Horn adds. “So, we want to show our love and our support for him any way we can.”

Dallas says this won’t be the last year he participates in the race, even if he can’t walk it himself.

“Maybe my son will put me in a wheelchair and take me around,” Dallas jokes.

