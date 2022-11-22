Contests
Ohio troopers: 2 children killed in crash after van hits tree, rolls into pond

(Credit: MGN)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:20 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated a crash in Marion County that resulted in the deaths of two young children.

The crash was first reported at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of Whetstone River Road and Roberts Road in Claridon Township.

According to investigators, a 30-year-old woman drove a 2009 Honda van through the intersection without stopping and off the side of the road into a tree and embankment.

The van went airborne, rolled into a pond, and then filled with water with the driver and her four children still inside, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The driver and the four children, who were between the ages of 2 and 9 years old, were removed from the van by first responders and bystanders.

The OSHP said a 2-year-old child and a 4-year-old were pronounced dead from their injuries at area hospitals.

The other two children and the 30-year-old woman were hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators said the driver and children all had their seatbelts on or were in booster seats.

Emergency responders from several state, county, and local agencies assisted at the crash scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

