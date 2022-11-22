Pike County massacre trial: Here’s what to expect Tuesday

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Jury instructions could be finalized Tuesday before closing arguments begin next week in George Wagner IV’s murder trial for the 2016 Pike County massacre.

The state and defense rested on Friday after more than two months of testimony.

The jury is off this week ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday while the state and defense resolve differences over evidence, jury instructions and more.

On Monday, Pike County Common Pleas Court Judge Randy Deering rejected the defense’s “Rule 29″ motions to acquit Wagner IV due to lack of evidence. He faces 22 charges in all, including eight counts of aggravated murder.

The judge’s decision hardly comes as a surprise.

Deering already rejected one defense attempt last year to throw out the murder charges.

George Wagner IV, 31, and his family: mother, Angela Wagner, 52; father Billy Wagner, 51 and brother Jake Wagner, 28, were all indicted in 2018 in the shooting deaths of the Rhoden and Gilley families on April 21-22, 2016.

George is the first one to be tried for the massacre. He has pleaded not guilty and his attorneys have said he wasn’t even there on the night of the slayings.

His attorneys are hoping now that at the very least, he is found not found guilty of murder.

Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa argued Monday, again, that George “certainly is complicit” in the victim’s execution-style shootings, most at close range and some while the victims were sleeping.

Both the state and defense agree he didn’t shoot anyone - but the state contends he is eligible for aggravated murder convictions because he actively participated in planning out and covering up the killings.

For now, the death penalty remains on the table for George as a possible sentence if he is convicted of aggravated murder.

The state is expected to ask the judge to remove the death penalty specifications soon as part of plea deals with Jake Wagner and his mother.

Jake Wagner and Angela Wagner pleaded guilty in 2021 to their roles in the slayings and agreed to testify for the state against George and Billy.

Jake confessed and apologized for the crimes, prosecutors said when they announced his plea deal in April 2021 and he pleaded guilty before Judge Deering. He also led investigators to the weapons and vehicles used in the killings, Canepa has said.

Jake was the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19.

Authorities have said the motive of the slayings stemmed in part from a custody dispute over a young daughter Jake and Hanna Rhoden had together.

When Jake took the stand against his brother for four days last month, he calmly told the jury in graphic detail how he personally shot and killed five of the victims - including the mother of his child - and shot and wounded a sixth.

He implicated his father in the murders of Chris Rhoden Sr., Gary Rhoden and Kenneth Rhoden.

He confirmed his brother never fired a shot - but he testified his brother extensively participated in the planning, preparation and cover-up.

Angela Wagner testified that she, her sons and her husband all helped to plan the slayings, prepare for it and cover it up afterward.

Even though she didn’t shoot a single person and wasn’t with her sons and husband at the murder scenes, Angela Wagner responded “Yes,” when the state asked her if she was “guilty of the murders.”

In a surprise move last week, George took the stand in his own defense last week.

He insisted he is not guilty of any of the killings.

George testified his family never approached him about the murder plot and he was asleep the night of the slayings.

Had he known, he claimed he would have stopped them.

“I don’t know how, but I would have never let it happen,” he told the jury.

Under cross-examination, George testified his mother and brother both lied during their testimony and their 2021 confessions to prosecutors.

Proposed jury instructions filed Monday by George’s attorneys elaborate further on that with respect to Jake Wagner’s testimony.

Jake testified he shot one of the victims, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, in the eye, the court records state.

“Jake’s testimony was corroborated by the coroner’s report concerning the gunshot to Gilley. The coroner testified that Kenneth Rhoden was also shot in the eye. However, Jake denied shooting Kenneth.

“In addition, Jake testified he shot Frankie Rhoden, Hanna Rhoden, Dana Rhoden and Christopher Rhoden Jr.,” the filing continues. “The coroner’s lab report corroborates Jake’s testimony that he shot all of those individuals in the head. The coroner testified that Chris Rhoden Sr. and Gary Rhoden suffered identical headshot wounds, however, Jake denied shooting Chris and Gary.

“The identity of the killer of Chris Sr., Gary and Kenneth is all in dispute,” the defense maintains in the proposed jury instructions. “Jake’s method of killing the others is so similar it establishes his modus operadi of execution.”

