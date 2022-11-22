Contests
Felony charges for Tri-State man accused of ‘photoshopping’ child faces onto porn

The man is charged on four counts related to child pornography.
(KTTC)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Sharonville man is under arrest on child porn charges.

Abraham Gurung, 31, is accused of using a photoshop-like program to “paste the faces of apparent known female juveniles onto the faces of models in images depicting child pornography that he had downloaded,” according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced the arrest Tuesday with interim Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge.

The investigation began in July 2022 when members of the Regional Electronics and Computer Investigations section got a complaint from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators identified Gurung as the suspect, authorities say.

They obtained a search warrant for his Sharonville residence. On Tuesday, as they confirmed he was at work, they executed the search warrant.

Gurung allegedly admitted during his post-arrest interview to the photoshopping claim.

He is currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center on four counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

