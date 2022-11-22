Contests
Sunny skies and seasonal temperatures

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer with a sunny sky. Lows will be in the middle and upper 20s with highs in the low 50s, making for easy holiday travel weather-wise.

Thanksgiving Day will be quiet, though clouds will increase as moisture arrives and brings showers to the region overnight Thursday/Friday. Scattered rain showers are expected both Thanksgiving night and Friday along with blustery conditions.

Highs fall back in the 40s with lows in the low 30s Friday and Saturday. A light rain/snow mix will be possible on Friday night and also Saturday morning before drier and milder air moves back in to close the holiday weekend.

A look ahead to Thanksgiving Travel, for a few hundred miles in all directions from the FOX19 NOW Viewing Area: Wednesday will be dry and Thanksgiving Day night some light rain will arrive and continue Friday. More shower activity is in the forecast Saturday. Sunday should be dry and breezy but cooler. It all adds up to excellent to good travel conditions through the holiday weekend for several hundred miles in all directions from Cincinnati

