Teen girl facing murder charge following Fairfield hotel shooting

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old girl is now facing a felony second-degree murder charge in connection with an attempted robbery that turned deadly.

The teen from West Chester allegedly planned to rob a gun from someone on Oct. 2 at the Holiday Inn Express on Fairfield Business Park Drive, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

An accomplice of the teen’s, 18-year-old Kaaree Hipsher-Burton, allegedly went to a second-floor room he and the 16-year-old planned to rob, police explained back in October.

According to a 911 call, an armed Hipsher-Burton was shot by the would-be victim.

“He had a firearm and he told us to get on the ground or he was going to shoot us. And I shot him,” the caller is heard telling 911.

Hipsher-Burton was found dead in the hallway when officers arrived at the Holiday Inn Express.

The 16-year-old was arrested Tuesday on charges of murder, robbery and burglary, Fairfield police wrote in their arrest report.

