VIDEO: Woman with Texas warrants leads Mason police on hours-long chase

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Newly released dashcam video shows a suspect with warrants out of Texas lead Mason police on a chase involving not one, but two stolen cars.

Samantha Balderrama, 31, allegedly police on a vehicle and foot chase that lasted nearly four hours and caused significant panic in broad daylight last month.

It touched off with the attempted traffic stop on Tylersville Road of a Mercedes Benz that retuned as stolen. Officers approach the car guns drawn when the driver takes off.

They next find the SUV crashed in the front yard of a quiet neighborhood near Wheatmore Court. A second vehicle is then reported nearby, and officers take off in pursuit.

The vehicle pursuit ends at Rose Hill Ceremony, and the foot search begins. Police say officers shortly found Balderrama hiding beneath a trailer.

She faces a slew of charges including theft, burglary and failure to comply. She also has multiple warrants on unknown charges out of El Pasto, Texas.

She is currently booked into the Warren County Jail.

