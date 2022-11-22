Wanted man takes 1-year-old missing boy, police say

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for a missing 1-year-old boy believed to be with a wanted man.

Derrick Patrick, 23, has a warrant out for his arrest for domestic violence, according to Springdale police.

He is believed to be with the 1-year-old who is also named Derrick Patrick, police say.

The child is listed as missing.

He was last seen wearing blue clothing with no shoes.

The adult Derrick Patrick was last seen wearing red sweatpants.

Police say the adult man may be trying to return to Mississippi.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either the adult or child is urged to contact the Springdale Police Department at 513.346.5760.

