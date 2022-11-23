Contests
Anderson restaurant plans fundraiser for late teen and Good Samaritan

The crash killed a high-school student and later led to the death of the man who stopped to help him.
Friday fundraiser planned for Anderson Township victims
By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A local restaurant is hosting a fundraiser to a teenager who died after being hit by a car as well as the man who died after stopping to help him.

The fundraiser for Eli Jones and Douglas Stansell will be held at the Beechmont Avenue CityBird, a Cincinnati-based chicken restaurant.

Twenty percent of all purchases on Friday, Nov. 25 will be donated to the victims’ families. That includes in-app and Doordash purchases.

Jones, a sophomore at Anderson High School, died in the early hours on Nov. 14 after being struck by the car on Clough Pike.

Stansell, the Good Samaritan whose son called 911 and who waited at the scene to help arriving first responders, also died after suffering a heart attack from the trauma of the experience.

”He was always nice to everyone,” said 16-year-old Matt Smith, a friend of Jones who works at CityBird.

The driver who hit Jones remains at-large.

“I was just shocked, and I didn’t know what to say,” Smith said of finding out about Jones’ death. “I was just sitting there quiet. I didn’t know what to do.”

Alex McNeil, general manager of the Beechmont CityBird, says the idea for the fundraiser came directly from the restaurant’s staff. “This was a store idea,” he said. “We just came up with it on the spot.”

McNeil continued: “This was a tragedy that just happened out of nowhere, and I just want everybody to come and just be supportive.”

