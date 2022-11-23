Contests
Bengals sign WR Trenton Irwin after standout performance

Irwin turned in a career performance in a win against the Steelers.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin (16) leaves the field following a preseason NFL...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin (16) leaves the field following a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Cincinnati, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin off the practice squad Tuesday after his showing Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Irwin, a Stanford University graduate, earned the game ball after hauling in four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. He had previously registered six total catches in three years with the Bengals.

He had been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster in the Bengals’ previous three games, filling the third wide receiver spot in the reshuffling after Ja’Marr Chase went down. He brings above average size and good footspeed to the slot position.

MORE | Ja’Marr Chase to return to practice this week

A picture of the smile on Irwin’s face after being awarded the game ball (below) was worth a thousand words.

Said Joe Burrow of Irwin after the game, “He hasn’t had a ton of opportunities, but when his opportunities come, he makes a play. I couldn’t be happier for him. He continues to show up when his opportunity presents itself. Those are the kind of guys that Bengals football and the Bengals organization is all about.”

RELATED | Cincinnati police, Bengals’ Irwin weave life lessons into youth football

