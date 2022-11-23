Burrow expects Chase to play vs Titans; Coach Taylor says no decision yet

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow expects to have his No. 1 target, Ja’Marr Chase, back this week for the matchup against the 7-3 Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

While speaking with the media Wednesday, the quarterback of the 6-4 Bengals said Chase felt good after running around practice on Tuesday.

Burrow did not go beyond saying he expects Chase to be on the field Sunday, saying the team will have to see how the rest of the week goes.

“We expect [Ja’Marr] to play,” Burrow said. “He ran yesterday, and he felt good. We’ll see how it goes the rest of the week.”

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor is a little more hesitant about saying whether or not Chase will suit up Sunday.

Less than an hour after Burrow gave his thoughts on Chase playing, Taylor said they are still taking it one day at a time.

“I haven’t seen [Ja’Marr] catch a ball yet - we’ll take it day by day,” Taylor explained.

If Chase can take the field Sunday, it remains unknown if he will be on a snap count.

The second-year wide receiver has been sidelined with a hip injury he suffered in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Chase was originally expected to miss anywhere from four to six games, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Bengals have gone 2-1 in their three games without Chase.

In their two wins, the team scored 42 and 37 points.

The first game without Chase saw the Bengals put up a total of 13 points on Halloween night against the Cleveland Browns.

Cincinnati could also be without running back Joe Mixon when they travel to Nashville this week.

Taylor told the media Monday that Mixon is in concussion protocol.

Taylor said Wednesday that remains the case, so it is unclear if Mixon will play Sunday.

