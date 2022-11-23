Cincinnati breaks ground on new fire training campus

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Wednesday, Cincinnati city officials broke ground on a new training campus for fire officials.

It has been in the works for 22 years.

The new fire training campus will consolidate fire training services and expand the main fire training center at 3200 Millcreek Road.

This $13.6 million investment will be used year-round by Cincinnati Fire Department staff and recruits.

The new campus will include an administrative and education building, a high bay building and a training tower.

“The Cincinnati Fire Department values training and readiness to do even the routine runs well,” said Chief Michael Washington. “Proper training prepares CFD staff and recruits to respond in every situation. This expanded campus will allow us to train in a way that ensures we get it right every time.”

Currently, training of new recruits and full-time CFD staff occurs at several sites in the Cincinnati area.

The new campus will provide more efficient, centralized fire training.

Construction is expected to start in the fall of 2023 with the campus ready for use by the end of 2024.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.