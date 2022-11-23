Cincinnati man killed in northern Ohio semi crash

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 50-year-old man from Cincinnati is dead following a crash Wednesday on I-75 in Perry Township.

Thomas Sajna, 50, of Cincinnati, died at Lima Memorial Hospital, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

He was injured in a crash that happened around 12:30 p.m. on southbound I-75 at the Hanthorn Road overpass, per OSP.

Sajna was driving a 2013 Volvo semi when it went off the roadway and hit the overpass bridge support, troopers said. OSP did not say why or what might have caused him to leave the interstate.

The 50-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

While the crash remains under investigation, OSP said Sajna was wearing a seatbelt.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.