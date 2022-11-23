Clermont County man charged with murdering stepmother pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Miami Township man charged with murdering his stepmother and trying to murder police is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity, court records show.

Joshua Amburgy, 39, is held on “no bond” order at the Clermont County Jail following an eight-count indictment, according to court records and jail officials.

Clermont County Common Pleas Court Judge Victor Haddad is holding a hearing Wednesday after his lawyer filed several motions.

His attorney wants psychiatric examinations of Amburgy’s mental condition presently and at the time of the alleged crime.

Both are required for not guilty by reason of insanity pleas. The judge also is required to hold separate hearings.

In all, Amburgy faces one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of attempted aggravated murder of a police officer, there counts of felonious assault and one count of attempted murder.

Miami Township police say he stabbed Melissa Amburgy, 58, multiple times in the basement of their Valencia Drive home on Nov. 1.

She was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Her stepson, meanwhile, fled when officers responded to the home at about 1 p.m.

They said they tracked him to the back patio of a home nearby.

He was still armed with the knife and charged at police despite repeated commands from officers to drop the weapon, according to Police Chief Mike Mills.

One officer deployed his non-lethal force, a Taser, but it missed, he said.

Another officer defended himself against the deadly threat by shooting the armed suspect in the leg.

Officers immediately rendered aid, applying a tourniquet until medics arrived.

The chief has called the outcome “unfortunate” but said the officers “were forced” into it.

Joshua Amburgy also was airlifted to the hospital, where he was treated and then released to jail on Nov. 8.

BCI is conducting an independent investigation of the police-involved shooting.

Neighbors told FOX19 NOW earlier this month Amburgy has “bipolar issues.”

He was convicted of assault on a police officer on May 31, 2019, according to court records.

Two other charges were dismissed: a felony count of assault and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.

In that case, he initially pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and underwent three court-ordered psychiatric examinations of his mental condition at the time of the offense, court records show.

The court ultimately determined he did not meet the criteria for a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity so that was withdrawn, the court docket states.

He was sentenced to probation and all three of his court-ordered psychiatric evaluations were sealed per court order, according to the docket.

A psychiatric evaluation was filed in that case on July 19, 2019, the court docket shows.

Then, last week, on Oct. 25, a court entry shows a Nov. 19 hearing for a “review” was scheduled.

