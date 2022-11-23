Contests
Crews battle fire at Rumpke’s recycling center in St. Bernard

Fire crews battled at the Rumpke Recycling facility in St. Bernard early Wednesday.
Fire crews battled at the Rumpke Recycling facility in St. Bernard early Wednesday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. BERNARD, Ohio (WXIX) - Fire crews are on the scene after battling an early morning fire inside Rumpke’s recycling facility in St. Bernard.

No injuries were reported when flames broke out shortly after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 5500 block of Vine Street, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Someone working inside the facility called 911 to report the fire, they said.

The building was evacuated.

Firefighters with the St. Bernard Fire Department remain on the scene along with assistance from multiple area fire agencies in the following communities: Elmwood Place, Reading, Wyoming, Lockland and Springfield Township, according to dispatchers.

Fire crews and a Rumpke spokeswoman have not responded so far to requests for more details.

The building is Rumpke’s recycling facility for homes and businesses throughout Greater Cincinnati, the Miami Valley and Greater Louisville in Kentucky, according to Rumpke’s website.

More than 200 people work there, including equipment operators, laborers, office personnel, sales representatives and managers/supervisors, the website states.

Rumpke Recycling operates more than 90 recycling trucks.

More than 315 million pounds of processed materials are shipped from this recycling center each year to vendors throughout the world who will use these materials to produce products.

Many of the vendors are located in Ohio and the Greater Cincinnati area. The facility processes more than 60 tons of recyclables each hour, according to Rumpke’s website.

Rumpke opened its Cincinnati Recycling Center in St. Bernard in 1991.

It was upgraded and renovated at least twice before a 2012 fire destroyed the original plant, according to Rumpke’s website

The following year, the company opened its current $32 million recycling facility and says it has the most advanced recycling technology available

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story as soon as we get more information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

