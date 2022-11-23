Hamilton County is designing a new park—and they want your ideas

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Got any ideas for the newest park under the stewardship of The Great Parks of Hamilton County? They want to hear ‘em!

Provisionally called “Werk Road Park” until an official name is selected, the 22-acre plot of land in Westwood happens to be the 22nd natural site under county supervision.

The online survey [and in Spanish] asks about favored activities and desired educational elements for a planned urban ecology center so park officials have a good idea of what to bring those who will use it.

The urban ecology center will emphasize connecting the community to nature, wellness and conservation-based education.

The survey is available through the beginning of December. The park’s design will be funded in part by a grant from the Greater Cincinnati Foundation.

Local community organizations such as WestCURC, Westwood Works and the Westwood Historical Society are assisting in the project.

Great Parks acquired the site, formerly home to the James N. Gamble family, in 2021. The county acquired it at no cost thanks to a Clean Ohio Green Space Conservation Fund grant with a local match from the Greenacres Foundation.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to directly serve a thriving and diverse community within the city of Cincinnati,” Great Parks CEO Todd Palmeter said at the time. “This urban preserve aligns with our master plan priority to expand park access to all users by providing nature-based resources in areas that are currently underserved.”

Officials touted the site as an ecological node connecting a patchwork of habitats including Mt. Airy Forest, the Mill Creek and Embshoff Woods.

It’s described as highly walkable, close to community resources such as Westwood schools and the Westwood Public Library and also located on several Metro bus routes.

The site’s green space has been open to pedestrians since April 2022, but no bathrooms or parking spaces are yet available. Bikes are not yet permitted. Dogs are welcome but must remain on a 6ft. leash at all times.

It’s been a big year for Great Parks, and more is yet to come including significant enhancements to Glenwood Gardens [also this] and Sharon Woods.

Great Parks is the third largest park district in the state with 17 parks, four nature preserves, 78 miles of trails and more. It encompasses more than 17,700 acres in Hamilton County, of which 83 percent are in their natural state.

Werk Road Concept Plan (Great Parks of Hamilton County)

