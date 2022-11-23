Kyle Schwarber will lead the Middletown Santa Parade

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Major League Baseball star and Middletown-native Kyle Schwarber will be the Grand Marshall in the Middletown Santa Parade.

The parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 26, starting at 4 p.m. at Governor’s Square on Central Avenue. The official Middletown Christmas tree lighting will follow.

Attendees can also check out Light Up Middletown and the Middletown Holiday Whopla.

Schwarber played football and baseball at Middletown High School and was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He signed a four-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022 and played with the team in the World Series.

Schwarber led the National League in home runs last year.

He’s returned to Middletown in 2021 to help nearly 300 kids register to play youth baseball. His Neighborhood Heroes program honors first responders including fire and police personnel as well as service members and veterans.

“Kyle continues to donate and recognize organizations close to his heart, especially those in Middletown,” a City spokesperson said. “He is a true example of a proud Middie staying involved in the Middletown community that includes planting roots here.”

