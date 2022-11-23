Contests
NKY woman facing manslaughter charge following man’s suspected overdose death

Jennifer Moore, 38, of Walton, is facing charges of manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a minor, drug trafficking charges, durg possession and speeding, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky woman is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a man’s suspected overdose death.

Jennifer Moore, 38, of Walton, was arrested Tuesday for manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a minor, and drug trafficking charges, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Four days before her arrest, the sheriff’s office says Moore trafficked heroin/fentanyl to a 29-year-old man on Rosetta Drive in Burlington.

Moore brought her young child to the man’s home when she delivered the drugs, which is why the endangering the welfare of a minor charge was added, the sheriff’s office explained.

The 29-year-old man never left his home after accepting the drugs from Moore, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the Rosetta Drive home on Nov. 20 and found the man deceased.

An arrest warrant was then obtained for Moore, the sheriff’s office said.

On Tuesday, Moore was driving on I-75 when a deputy pulled her over for speeding, according to the sheriff’s office.

At the time she was pulled over, Moore was found to be in possession of heroin/fentanyl, a deputy wrote in her arrest report. She was charged with speeding and drug possession in connection with Tuesday’s arrest, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office explained.

The 38-year-old later admitted to bringing the drugs to the man before his death, the sheriff’s office said.

She is being held on a $500,000 bond.

