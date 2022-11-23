Police warn of drunk, distracted driving ahead of ‘Blackout Wednesday’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year. It’s also among the deadliest, according to the Blue Ash Police Department.

The holiday eve is a well known occasion to go out and have a good time with rarely seen friends and family members.

But “Blackout Wednesday,” per the department, can lead to serious outcomes. The holiday accounts for more traffic-related deaths than any other, and nearly 54 percent report alcohol as a contributing factor.

Binge drinking, police note, typically occurs after four drinks for women and five drinks for men.

“Traffic is going to increase from today through next weekend,” said Sgt. Robert Burd, assistant post commander of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post. “So now more than ever is a time when we don’t want to be distracted. We want to be paying total attention to what’s in front of us and what’s going on. That way, everyone makes it to where they need to be.”

The Ohio Department of Transportation is also sending out a warning to stay alert, arrive early, buckle up and drive sober.

An ODOT spokesperson says crews will work to keep orange barrels at a minimum where possible so drivers have an easier commute.

“We will do our best to have lanes open throughout the state, but there are still work zones in some places, so plan accordingly to make sure you make it to your event on time,” said ODOT District 7 Deputy Director Randy Chevalley.

Construction will remain, however, on I-75 near I-45 in Cincinnati and I-75 near Sharon Road.

Drivers are also reminded to put down the distractions and focus on the road. There have already been more than 4,200 work zone related crashes this year, ODOT reports.

“Even one crash is one too many, and we want everyone to make it to their family gatherings safely, so we urge travelers to stay alert,” said ODOT District 8 Deputy Director Tammy Campbell.

If you’ve been drinking, call a sober friend, taxi or ride share to get home safely.

