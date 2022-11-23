Contests
Sayler Park teen collects toys and more for Ronald McDonald House

By Ashley Smith
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Sayler Park teenager is collecting toys and personal care items again this year for sick kids and their families at the Ronald McDonald House.

Ava McErlane places gifts under her Christmas tree to be donated to the Ronald McDonald House for people staying there over the holidays.

McErlane knows firsthand how much a toy or a game can change your mood when you’re in the hospital.

“I was in the hospital and I had to get surgery and I played Bingo,” remembers McErlane, “And I really remember this, and I won toys and it made me forget a lot of stuff that was happening at that moment.”

McErlane is now 15 years old.

This is the fifth year McErlane has collected toys and personal care items for “Ava’s Raise to Praise.”

Over the years, she has collected more than $7,000, 2,029 toys, and 444 personal care items. She knows she couldn’t do it without the help of her family, friends and even people she doesn’t know.

“I really want to thank [the donors] all because they don’t know the joy they are bringing to little kids and it’s an amazing feeling,” says McErlane.

This year, McErlane doesn’t have a goal.

She just hopes to make a big difference for the people going through a tough time this holiday season.

“It makes me really happy to think of all the families I’m supporting and all the kids I’m making happy,” she says.

McErlane even has sponsors this year, including ADCO Heating, Miller Plumbing, Schoch Tile and Carpet, and Lipps Electric.

You can find the Amazon Wishlist at this link and the GoFund Me at this link. McErlane will donate the items the week before Christmas.

