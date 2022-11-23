Shots fired at Hamilton County assistant prosecutor’s home, Deters says

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating gunshots fired near a Hamilton County prosecutor’s home in Green Township.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters confirms someone is believed to have shot at an assistant prosecutor’s home just after midnight last Friday.

Details are limited. We are not naming the street owing to safety and privacy concerns.

Neighbors say they heard the gunshots and saw someone drive away. They also say Green Township police officers arrived and collected shell casings.

Police have not said whether the home was hit.

The prosecutor’s office and Green Township police are taking the incident seriously, in part because gunshots are so rarely fired in the area.

The case remains open.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call Green Township PD at (513) 574-0007.

