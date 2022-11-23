Suspect arrested for deadly August shooting in College Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A murder suspect has been arrested nearly three months after a man was killed outside of a College Hill gas station.

Antonio Poellnitz, 34, is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Landen McIntosh on Aug. 27 at a Sunoco gas station, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police had been looking for Poellnitz before his arrest on Wednesday.

The August shooting happened around 3 a.m. 1200 block of W. Galbraith Road.

Officers were called to the area where McIntosh was found suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

The 23-year-old was dead when officers found him.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 if you have any information.

