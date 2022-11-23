Warm Wednesday with quiet weather into Thanksgiving

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday will be six degrees warmer than normal with a high of 57°. High thin clouds move into the tri-state late in the day into Wednesday night.

Travel conditions Wednesday, for several hundred miles around the FOX19 NOW viewing area, will be excellent.

Thanksgiving Day will be quiet, though clouds will increase as moisture arrives and brings showers to the region overnight Thursday/Friday. The showers should end around dawn Friday and the remainder of the day will be dry.

For travel, Thanksgiving Day late night some light rain will arrive and continue until about dawn Friday. From Friday morning into Saturday evening the weather will be dry. More shower activity is in the forecast Saturday night and scattered showers will be spotty into Sunday afternoon. Sunday will also be windy with gusts upwards of 35 miles per hour.

It all adds up to travel conditions that are excellent to good through the holiday weekend for several hundred miles in all directions from Cincinnati.

Next week will start off dry with 40s for highs on Monday and mid 50s by Tuesday!

