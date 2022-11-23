Woman blackmailed, raped in ‘horrific’ night at Delhi home, police say

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is accused of raping a woman he lured to his home on the threat of releasing nude photographs of her online.

He ended up releasing the nude photos anyways, according to police.

“When we had the opportunity to interview her and talk to her after hearing what she endured that day, it was horrific,” said Delhi Township Police Lt. Joseph Macaluso.

It happened last Sunday, police records show.

Jason Johnson, 20, allegedly issued the threat and insisted the woman come to his home on Teaberry Court. When she arrived, Johnson grabbed her, dragged her into the home and assaulted her physically and sexually, Macaluso says.

The police report adds Johnson raped the victim twice and then pulled out a steak knife and sliced the victim’s leg open.

It didn’t stop there, police say.

“There was a moment where he made her go to another location with him, and she went with him,” Macaluso explained. “She was ultimately able to get away from him and notify family.”

Investigators say they don’t believe Johnson had done anything similar before.

“We don’t have any contact with him,” Macaluso said. “This was someone known to the victim but unknown to law enforcement.”

Macaluso adds the woman did the right thing by contacting her family and police for help.

“It is not uncommon in this day and age that nude photographs are exchanged,” Macaluso said. “Years ago, it was uncommon. Nowadays, we see it all the time.”

The lieutenant says any threat to release those photos without consent constitutes blackmail.

Johnson faces two counts of rape, abduction, extortion and felonious assault. His case will go before a Hamilton County grand jury in December.

