1 airlifted to hospital from Warren County propane tank explosion

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was airlifted to a Dayton hospital with serious injuries from a propane tank explosion reported in Warren County overnight, according to county dispatchers.

Further details about the person’s condition were not immediately available early Thursday, they said.

The explosion was reported to dispatchers in both Warren and neighboring Clinton counties around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of State Route 132 in Washington Township, they said.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Warren Joint Fire District were on the scene investigating for several hours late Wednesday.

