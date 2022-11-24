$1.99 fuel at Queensgate gas station on Black Friday
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Black Friday deal at the pumps of a Queensgate gas station.
From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, the Marathon gas station is lowering fuel prices to $1.99, Marathon Manager Laura Wilson tells FOX19 NOW.
Find more fuel prices in your area here.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.