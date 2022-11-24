Contests
$1.99 fuel at Queensgate gas station on Black Friday

Gas prices will be lowered for a three-hour period on Friday at the Marathon on Dalton Avenue.
Gas prices will be lowered for a three-hour period on Friday at the Marathon on Dalton Avenue.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Black Friday deal at the pumps of a Queensgate gas station.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, the Marathon gas station is lowering fuel prices to $1.99, Marathon Manager Laura Wilson tells FOX19 NOW.

Find more fuel prices in your area here.

