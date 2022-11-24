Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Arrest in shooting of 17-year-old Cincinnati girl

Jaymoni Crutchfield
Jaymoni Crutchfield(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police arrested a man this week in the August shooting of a 17-year-old girl in Winton Hills.

They say it happened over a dispute about a cell phone.

Jaymoni Crutchfield, 21, of North Avondale is held on a felonious assault charge at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The shooting occurred Aug. 17 in the 200 block of Craft Street, police wrote in an affidavit.

Crutchfield pulled out a 9 mm handgun after an argument over a cell phone and shot the victim in the right shoulder, “causing serious physical harm,” and then fled on foot.

He was charged based on eyewitness accounts and evidence at the scene, the court record shows.

Crutchfield is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at US-42, just north of Waynesville, around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Victim named in deadly Warren County crash involving semi, farm tractor
Shots fired at Hamilton County assistant prosecutor’s home, Deters says
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Dry Ridge, Kentucky woman won $1 million in lottery scratch-off win.
Northern Kentucky woman wins $1M lottery scratch off
Glenwood Gardens in Hamilton County
Hamilton County is designing a new park—and they want your ideas

Latest News

A brief vehicle pursuit ended in a crash, arrest and gun recovery in Woodlawn overnight, police...
Woodlawn chase ends in crash, arrest, gun recovery
Police are searching for vandals who damaged at least 10 Christmas trees sold by a charity for...
‘It’s sad’: Vandals damage Christmas trees sold for charity
What stores are open today?
What stores are open and closed in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky on Thanksgiving
Steven Kile
Driver arrested a year after police chase from Sharonville through Warren County