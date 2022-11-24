Arrest in shooting of 17-year-old Cincinnati girl

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police arrested a man this week in the August shooting of a 17-year-old girl in Winton Hills.

They say it happened over a dispute about a cell phone.

Jaymoni Crutchfield, 21, of North Avondale is held on a felonious assault charge at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The shooting occurred Aug. 17 in the 200 block of Craft Street, police wrote in an affidavit.

Crutchfield pulled out a 9 mm handgun after an argument over a cell phone and shot the victim in the right shoulder, “causing serious physical harm,” and then fled on foot.

He was charged based on eyewitness accounts and evidence at the scene, the court record shows.

Crutchfield is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.