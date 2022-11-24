Contests
Arrest in shooting over cell phone

Jaymoni Crutchfield
Jaymoni Crutchfield(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police made an arrest in a shooting they say occurred after an argument over a cell phone.

Jaymoni Crutchfield, 21, of North Avondale is held on a felonious assault charge at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The shooting happened on Aug. 17 in the 200 block of Craft Street in Winton Hills, police wrote in an affidavit.

Crutchfield pulled out a 9 mm handgun after an argument over a cell phone and shot the victim in the right shoulder, “causing serious physical harm,” and then fled on foot.

He was charged based on eyewitness accounts and evidence at the scene, the court record shows.

Crutchfield is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

