Baby cow saved from drowning, freezing in Brown County pond

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young cow calf is alive Wednesday night thanks to the Brown County Humane Society Dog Shelter.

A woman walked into the shelter around closing time Wednesday to report a “baby cow” drowning in a frozen pond nearby, the shelter says.

“Humane agents rushed out and sure enough they found a calf stuck in the icy pond with its mother on the bank crying for help,” a shelter spokesperson wrote on Facebook. “After a lot of heavy lifting, pushing and pulling, the baby was finally freed from the pond.”

The calf was weak and shivering afterward. The shelter doesn’t know how long it was in the water.

He’s now dry and warm, the shelter says.

“Thanks to all of you, we are able to respond and help with these unusual emergencies,” the shelter spokesperson said. “Happy Thanksgiving everyone. Thanks for being there with us.”

