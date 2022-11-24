Cincinnati chef Christian Gill to compete in Netflix cooking show. Here’s when to watch

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati chef and restaurant owner will compete in a new Netflix cooking series.

Christian Gill, who owns Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey, is one of 12 featured chefs in Netflix’s upcoming cooking competition show, “Snack vs. Chef.” The series, which pits contestants against one another for a $50,000 grand prize, premieres Nov. 30.

Chefs will be challenged to recreate some well-known snacks as well as invent their own. “Snack vs. Chef” will be co-hosted by comedians Megan Stalter and Hari Kondabolu.

Gill has appeared on several competitive cooking shows since his reality TV debut in 2017. In 2019, he won Food Network’s “Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge.”

This year, he was featured on, and won, “Guy’s Grocery Games Summer Tournament,” hosted by Guy Fieri. He was also victorious on “Beat Bobby Flay,” where chefs go up against Food Network star Bobby Flay himself.

This story is from our media partner Cincinnati Enquirer.

Cincinnati Enquirer