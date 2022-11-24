Driver arrested a year after police chase from Sharonville through Warren County

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver who police say led them on a high-speed pursuit from Sharonville through Warren County, nearly causing multiple accidents a year ago is finally under arrest.

Steven Kile, 25, of Maineville, was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 2:12 a.m. Thursday.

He faces charges of failure to comply with police and obstructing official business.

Kile is charged with fleeing a Nov 26, 2021 traffic stop at U.S. 42 and Interstate 275.

He ran multiple red lights and sped at high rates on the highway and in residential areas, nearly causing multiple crashes, police wrote in an affidavit.

He eventually parked his vehicle and ran off.

Police found video footage of him and talked to witnesses to confirm that he was the one behind the wheel, court records show.

