Hamilton County gas station offers huge discount on Thanksgiving

The Shell station in Harrison sold gas for half the national average price.
A line at the Shell gas station in Harrison, Ohio, where gas is being offered at almost half the average national price for Thanksgiving Day.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local gas station is offering discounted gas this Thanksgiving Day.

The Shell gas station on Suspension Bridge Road in Harrison is selling gas for $1.99/gallon from 1-4 p.m. as a thank you to customers.

The average U.S. gas price is $3.60. In Ohio, it’s $3.49.

The line was dozens of cars long as of 2 p.m.!

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

