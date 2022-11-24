Hamilton County gas station offers huge discount on Thanksgiving
The Shell station in Harrison sold gas for half the national average price.
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local gas station is offering discounted gas this Thanksgiving Day.
The Shell gas station on Suspension Bridge Road in Harrison is selling gas for $1.99/gallon from 1-4 p.m. as a thank you to customers.
The average U.S. gas price is $3.60. In Ohio, it’s $3.49.
The line was dozens of cars long as of 2 p.m.!
