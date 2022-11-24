Hamilton County gas station offers huge discount on Thanksgiving

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local gas station is offering discounted gas this Thanksgiving Day.

The Shell gas station on Suspension Bridge Road in Harrison is selling gas for $1.99/gallon from 1-4 p.m. as a thank you to customers.

The average U.S. gas price is $3.60. In Ohio, it’s $3.49.

The line was dozens of cars long as of 2 p.m.!

If you are needing gas for your Thanksgiving travels, the Shell gas station on Suspension Bridge Road has you hooked up! At only a $1.99 a gallon, this deal won’t last long. - @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/7ZSLMKX00Y — Payton Del Bradley (@PaytonBradleyTV) November 24, 2022

