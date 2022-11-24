Contests
Man charged with resisting arrest and assault

Brandon Lee Hoffman, 27, faces multiple charges including assault.
Brandon Lee Hoffman, 27, faces multiple charges including assault.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was charged early Thursday morning for resisting arrest, assault and disorderly conduct at a bar near Cheviot, according to Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Brandon Lee Coffman, 27, of Cincinnati, was initially arrested for assaulting a woman at Rootie’s, a bar on Harrison Avenue, court records show.

Police say that when attempting to place him in the rear of the cruiser, Coffman spat blood at the arresting officer and “hit the rear of his head” against the officer’s forehead.

Coffman is charged with assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to court documents.

