Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Musk says he’s granting ‘amnesty’ to suspended Twitter accounts

FILE - Elon Musk said he's granting "amnesty” for suspended Twitter accounts.
FILE - Elon Musk said he's granting "amnesty” for suspended Twitter accounts.(TED / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — New Twitter owner Elon Musk said Thursday that he is granting “amnesty” for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation.

The billionaire’s announcement came after he asked in a poll posted to his timeline to vote on reinstatements for accounts that have not “broken the law or engaged in egregious spam.” The yes vote was 72%.

“The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted using a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people, the voice of God.”

Musk used the same Latin phrase after posting a similar poll last weekend before reinstating the account of former President Donald Trump, which Twitter had banned for encouraging the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Trump has said he won’t return to Twitter but has not deleted his account.

Such online polls are anything but scientific and can easily be influenced by bots.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight between two brothers in Sycamore Township ended with one of them falling on scissors...
Violent end to early Thanksgiving morning family dispute in Sycamore Twp
The crash happened at US-42, just north of Waynesville, around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Victim named in deadly Warren County crash involving semi, farm tractor
Shots fired at Hamilton County assistant prosecutor’s home, Deters says
A Dry Ridge, Kentucky woman won $1 million in lottery scratch-off win.
Northern Kentucky woman wins $1M lottery scratch off
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

Latest News

cincinnati chef to compete on Netflix's "Snack vs. Chef."
Cincinnati chef Christian Gill to compete in Netflix cooking show. Here’s when to watch
The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade took place Thursday.
High-flying balloon characters star in Thanksgiving parade
President Joe Biden, center, standing next to Nantucket Fire Department Chief Michael Cranson,...
Biden brings Thanksgiving pies to Nantucket first responders
A line at the Shell gas station in Harrison, Ohio, where gas is being offered at almost half...
Hamilton County gas station offers huge discount on Thanksgiving