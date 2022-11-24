Search continues for missing Middletown teen

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police are still asking for any information to help them find a missing teenage girl.

Fourteen-year-old Jennifer Nicole Lynn Vines has not been since Nov. 20, according to Middletown police.

The teen was last seen that night on Shafor Street walking toward McKinley Street, police wrote on Facebook.

Middletown police ask those in the area with security cameras to check their footage.

Vines was wearing a neon pink and camo Real Tree hoodie with black skinny jeans printed with horizontal rips. Police said she also had a small black Disney backpack with characters on it and a gold logo.

Call 513-425-7700 (Ext. zero) if you have information about Vines’ whereabouts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

