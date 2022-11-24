Thanksgiving Day forecast: Warm sunshine before rain

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thanksgiving morning is starting off chilly with lows in the 20s and 30s but temperatures will dramatically increase into the 60s this afternoon.

Thanksgiving Day will bring lots of sunshine with increasing clouds by late afternoon. The high will top out around 61 degrees.

Then, get your umbrella out if you plan to shop overnight for the early Black Friday sales.

We’re in for widely scattered showers late Thursday night to Friday morning.

It won’t be much, just a trace to a quarter of an inch of rain.

Rain will move out by daybreak.

Clouds will gradually give way to a mostly sunny afternoon.

Highs will be in the 50s Friday, Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows in the 30s.

We’ll stay dry until Saturday night. Rain will return overnight into Sunday morning.

It also will be windy.

By Sunday afternoon, wind gusts could reach 40 mph.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.