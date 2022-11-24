Violent end to early Thanksgiving morning fight between 2 Cincinnati-area brothers

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A fight between two Cincinnati-area brothers early Thanksgiving morning ended with one falling on scissors and the other under arrest, an arrest report shows.

Tylar Combs, 22, is accused of striking his brother several times inside a home on Brittany Drive at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the report.

His brother fell during the fight onto scissors that “punctured his lower abdomen,” deputies wrote in his brother’s arrest documents.

His brother is being treated for injuries that are non-life threatening, sheriff’s officials tell FOX19 NOW.

Combs is under arrest on a domestic violence charge.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 2:50 a.m., jail records show.

According to state law for domestic violence arrests, Combs must be held at the jail until he appears before a judge at 9 a.m. Friday.

