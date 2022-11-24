Two displaced in Evanston house fire
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are displaced in a Cincinnati house fire early Thanksgiving morning.
Fire crews responded to the kitchen fire on Harvard Avenue in Evanston just before 3 a.m.
They said they saw light smoke coming from the door when they arrived and quickly knocked the fire down.
The cause remains under investigation.
Damage is set at $50,000.
