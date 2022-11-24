Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Two displaced in Evanston house fire

Two people are displaced in a house fire on Harvard Avenue in Evanston early Thanksgiving...
Two people are displaced in a house fire on Harvard Avenue in Evanston early Thanksgiving morning.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are displaced in a Cincinnati house fire early Thanksgiving morning.

Fire crews responded to the kitchen fire on Harvard Avenue in Evanston just before 3 a.m.

They said they saw light smoke coming from the door when they arrived and quickly knocked the fire down.

The cause remains under investigation.

Damage is set at $50,000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at US-42, just north of Waynesville, around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Victim named in deadly Warren County crash involving semi, farm tractor
Shots fired at Hamilton County assistant prosecutor’s home, Deters says
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Glenwood Gardens in Hamilton County
Hamilton County is designing a new park—and they want your ideas
A Dry Ridge, Kentucky woman won $1 million in lottery scratch-off win.
Northern Kentucky woman wins $1M lottery scratch off

Latest News

One person was airlifted to a Dayton hospital with serious injuries from a propane tank...
1 airlifted to hospital from Warren County propane tank explosion
A brief vehicle pursuit ended in a crash, arrest and gun recovery in Woodlawn overnight, police...
Woodlawn chase ends in crash, arrest, gun recovery
A fight between two brothers in Sycamore Township ended with one of them falling on scissors...
Violent end to early Thanksgiving morning fight between 2 Cincinnati-area brothers
EXCLUSIVE: Officer shot in head beats survival odds, talks recovery
EXCLUSIVE: Officer shot in head beats survival odds, talks recovery