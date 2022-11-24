Two displaced in Evanston house fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are displaced in a Cincinnati house fire early Thanksgiving morning.

Fire crews responded to the kitchen fire on Harvard Avenue in Evanston just before 3 a.m.

They said they saw light smoke coming from the door when they arrived and quickly knocked the fire down.

The cause remains under investigation.

Damage is set at $50,000.

