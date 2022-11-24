Contests
VIDEO: High-speed chase ends in arrests at Miami Valley Gaming

By Chancelor Winn
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Newly released bodycam and dashcam video shows a high-speed chase that ended at Miami Valley Gaming.

The chase happened late morning on Nov. 14.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers tried to pull over two suspects in a stolen Dodge Challenger.

An OSP airplane clocked the Challenger at speeds of more than 90mph during the chase that ensued.

Troopers threw down stop sticks at OH-63 and OH-741. The Challenger drives across them and speeds away.

The Challenger pulls into Miami Valley Gaming, where the suspects get out and take off running.

The troopers arrest the suspects in the parking lot.

They are identified as 22-year-old Rolando Perez and 22-year-old Luis Angel Torres, according to OSP.

They face charges of obstructing official business, possession of criminal tools and receiving stolen property.

The pair posted bail on Nov. 15.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

