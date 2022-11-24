Contests
Violent end to early Thanksgiving morning family dispute in Sycamore Twp

A fight between two brothers in Sycamore Township ended with one of them falling on scissors...
A fight between two brothers in Sycamore Township ended with one of them falling on scissors and the other under arrest early Thanksgiving morning, an arrest report shows.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:51 AM EST
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A fight between two Cincinnati-area brothers early Thanksgiving morning ended with one falling on scissors and the other under arrest, an arrest report shows.

Tylar Combs, 22, is accused of striking his brother several times inside a home on Brittany Drive at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the report.

His brother fell during the fight onto scissors that “punctured his lower abdomen,” deputies wrote in his brother’s arrest documents.

His brother is being treated for injuries that are non-life threatening, sheriff’s officials tell FOX19 NOW.

Combs is under arrest on a domestic violence charge.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 2:50 a.m., jail records show.

According to state law for domestic violence arrests, Combs must be held at the jail until he appears before a judge at 9 a.m. Friday.

