Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

What stores are open and closed in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky on Thanksgiving

What stores are open for Thanksgiving?
What stores are open for Thanksgiving?(Atlanta News First)
By Haadiza Ogwude
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Before you grab your reusable shopping bags, you should know that some of the largest grocery stores and chains across the U.S. announced they will be closed on turkey day.

It’s not just grocery stores. Banks and schools will also be closed for the federal holiday.

But with a family dinner to plan, relatives coming from out of town, and kids out of school, who has time to keep up with what’s opened and closed this Thanksgiving?

That’s why we did the research for you. No need to thank us.

What grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving Day 2022?

Aldi: Closed Thanksgiving Day.

Costco: Closed Thanksgiving Day.

CVS: Stores open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar General: Stores open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree: Stores open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Family Dollar: Most stores will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., but it varies by location. Customers are encouraged to check specific stores and hours.

Fresh Thyme Market: Stores open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fresh Market: Stores open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jungle Jim’s: Stores open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kroger: Stores open between 6 and 7 a.m., depending on location, and will close early around 5 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed.

Meijer: Stores open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Home delivery and pickup are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sam’s Club: Closed Thanksgiving Day.

Target: Closed Thanksgiving Day.

Trader Joe’s: Closed Thanksgiving Day.

Walmart: Closed Thanksgiving Day.

Whole Foods: Stores will be open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will banks be open on Thanksgiving Day 2022?

Banks will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, including Chase Bank, Fifth Third Bank, Federal Reserve Banks, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and TD Banks.

Will mail be delivered on Thanksgiving Day 2022?

The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail or packages on Thanksgiving Day, but mail delivery will resume Friday, Nov. 25.

Will trash be picked up on Thanksgiving Day 2022?

If your regular trash collection day from the city of Cincinnati falls on Thanksgiving Day, trash will be collected the following day.

Will Cincinnati-area schools be open on Thanksgiving Day 2022?

Schools in the area, including Cincinnati Public Schools, Covington Independent Schools, Newport Independent Schools, Kenton County Schools, Boone County Schools and Campbell County Schools will be closed Thursday.

This story is from our media partner Cincinnati Enquirer.

Cincinnati Enquirer

Most Read

The crash happened at US-42, just north of Waynesville, around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Victim named in deadly Warren County crash involving semi, farm tractor
Shots fired at Hamilton County assistant prosecutor’s home, Deters says
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Dry Ridge, Kentucky woman won $1 million in lottery scratch-off win.
Northern Kentucky woman wins $1M lottery scratch off
Glenwood Gardens in Hamilton County
Hamilton County is designing a new park—and they want your ideas

Latest News

Police are searching for vandals who damaged at least 10 Christmas trees sold by a charity for...
Vandals damage Christmas trees sold by charity for blind, visually impaired
Steven Kile
Driver arrested a year after police chase from Sharonville through Warren County
A fight between two brothers in Sycamore Township ended with one of them falling on scissors...
Violent end to early Thanksgiving morning family dispute in Sycamore Twp
Jaymoni Crutchfield
Arrest in shooting over cell phone