Woodlawn chase ends in crash, arrest, gun recovery

WOODLAWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A brief vehicle pursuit ended in a crash, arrest and gun recovery in Woodlawn overnight, police say.

Kreston Holland is accused of fleeing a Woodlawn police officer who tried to pull him over for driving a vehicle without a license plate.

It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The chase only lasted about 30 seconds before it ended with the fleeing vehicle crashing at the intersection of Springfield Pike and Riddle Road, according to police.

Holland bailed from the car and ran off but was quickly apprehended and taken to the hospital as a precaution, police say.

Police say they found a handgun inside the vehicle. There were no other passengers.

Once Holland is released from the hospital, he will be booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on the following charges, police tell FOX19 NOW:

Failure to comply with police

Improper handling of a firearm

Having weapons under disability

