Mom killed, daughter & husband hospitalized in Newport fire

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A mother is dead while her daughter and husband are in the hospital following a Thanksgiving fire in Newport, according to a fire chief on scene.

The fire was reported around 6:45 p.m. Thursday at a home on Overton Street, the chief said.

The fire was extinguished within nine minutes upon firefighters’ arrival, however, there was extensive smoke damage, the fire chief tells FOX19 NOW.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home, the chief added.

Officials have not said what caused the fire.

